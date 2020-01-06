  • Your cart is currently empty.
Latina Lista: News from the Latinx perspective > General > January 6, 2020

January 6, 2020

Jan 6, 2020, 7:41 AM

Want to know what will happen in 2020? Look to state polls for the answer

Department of Homeland Security sends out new terrorism threat bulletin in wake of Soleimani killing

To Produce Citizenship Data, Homeland Security To Share Records With Census

Border Patrol denies claims of order to detain Iranian Americans

Three Kings Day is big in these Latino households, despite Santa’s pull

In a church of their own, Latino atheists fear no God. But Mom? That’s another matter

Disagreeing With U.S. President Leads CEOs To Invest More In Social Responsibility

Gym class without the gym? With technology, it’s catching on

Mexico City program seeks to take 3,000 kids off the streets, away from crime

As Guatemala pursues war criminals, a dark secret emerges: Some suspects are living quiet lives in the U.S.

