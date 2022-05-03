May 3, 2022

A leaked opinion, drafted by Supreme Court Justice Alito, outlining the Court’s intention to overturn Roe v. Wade has literally rocked the nation. To say that women are enraged that our right to have an abortion is fueling the widespread protests doesn’t even begin to tell the whole story. Many women are against abortion, and personally would never choose it for themselves, but the operative word is “choose.” Overturning Roe v. Wade signals that the basic right of a woman’s privacy and the right to choose for herself means nothing in this nation under siege by extreme conservatives. Not to mention, the current crop of abortion laws passing in GOP-legislative states is puritanically punitive, and some make no exception for rape or incest. This total disregard for women underscores the diminishing value of women in US society – a clear step backwards. It’s time to abort the Conservative leadership across the country and reclaim our democratic ideals before we see again a president of the US bending over backwards to accommodate authoritarian leaders while snubbing those of our democratic allies; Not surprisingly, Dems are renewing their call on the Senate to do something there has been past resistance; New study finds student debt does more damage than just to your credit; A British company created a new environment app to get people to use their clothes dryers less. Go beyond the headlines…

10 key passages from Alito’s draft opinion, which would overturn Roe v. Wade

Putin may soon officially declare war on Ukraine, US and Western officials say

Democratic candidates call on Senate to nix filibuster for Roe

Explainer: Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision hinged on women’s right to privacy

Ukrainian refugees at camp in Mexico City await US action

Student debt can impair your cardiovascular health into middle age

Sea Levels Are Creeping Up, But Some Beaches Are Getting Bigger. Here’s Why

Hoping to reduce reliance on clothes dryers, British company creates the laundry drying index app

Some US companies move supply chain to Mexico from China

Costa Rica receives massive number of cyber-attacks in one 24-hour period