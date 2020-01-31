January 31, 2020

As the nation reaches its lowest point in history with the Senate looking to acquit this President – in the face of irrefutable evidence confirming his guilt, an analysis reiterates the dismally low number of Latino elected officials; Trump keeps touting his border wall as “big, strong and beautiful.” Maybe that’s why there were more than a few snickers when this happened to a portion of it; The FICO score is changing and this is how it can affect us all; and A new app aims to connect Native American products to buyers. Go beyond the headlines…
Latinos make up only 1% of all local and federal elected officials, and that’s a big problem
Trump plans to collect DNA from nearly a million immigrants despite charges it violates privacy
Republican judges do Trump’s bidding on border wall
Newly built border wall section in California collapses over to Mexico in high winds
With Hecho en USA, USA Today wants to tell Latinos’ “everyday stories about navigating life in America”
FICO Is About To Change Credit Scores. Here’s Why It Matters
We finally have a new US maternal mortality estimate. It’s still terrible.
Rez Rizing App Connects Native American Businesses To Users
Massacre leaves six indigenous people dead at Nicaraguan nature reserve