July 10, 2020

Latino tempers are boiling over at the CEO of Goya Foods and calling for a national boycott of the popular brand for what he said to Trump; The extra $600 unemployment compensation is coming to an end this month. According to an analysis, two particular groups face devastating consequences when the money stops; The UN issues the latest dire climate warming and it’s coming sooner than expected; and Innovation transforms ordinary windows. Go beyond the headlines…

#Goyaway: Calls To Boycott Goya Foods After CEO Praises President Trump

Women, minorities disproportionately reliant on jobless aid, data shows

The Trump Administration Told A Judge ICE Should Not Release Parents And Children Who’ve Been Detained Together

Detentions of migrants at southwest border rise 40 percent in June

Simply scrapping the SAT won’t make colleges more diverse

U.N. warns world could hit 1.5-degree warming threshold by 2024

Technology Helps Scientists Unlock Mysteries Of The Earliest Americans

Noise-cancelling windows can HALVE the traffic noise coming in even when they are open

This AR Artwork Reimagines Historical Spaces Across the U.S.

Brazil asks investment firm to adopt protected Amazon areas

Oaxaca named world’s best city by Travel + Leisure