April 10, 2020

Though we’re in self-isolation, many of us are thinking about Easter. In honor of this weekend, we’re serving up a basket of a dozen different headlines that touch on various issues, such as: Looking for Lysol? Here’s when we can all find some; JP Morgan makes an unbelievable prediction about the US economy that makes everyone muy nerviosa; Need help stretching your non-existent cash? Here are some tips financial planners don’t usually recommend; and finally, because it is Easter, Do you know how we got from the Bible to Easter eggs when celebrating Easter? Here’s a short history. Have a safe and blessed weekend as you Go beyond the headlines…

JPMorgan now sees economy contracting by 40% in second quarter, and unemployment reaching 20%

Immigrant doctors face challenges to work, even in coronavirus pandemic

U.S. has expelled thousands of migrants under coronavirus public health order

Short on Cash? Here’s Some Advice For Families Stretching Their Budgets

Looking for Lysol spray and Clorox wipes? COVID-19 wiped out disinfectants, but here’s when you can buy again

Food-stamp purchases could soon go online under SNAP pilot program

Amid coronavirus quarantines, a Latino police officer organizes festive birthday drive-bys

A brief history of Easter—from biblical origins to egg hunts

Facebook’s new ‘Quiet Mode’ option lets you turn off the app’s push notifications

StoryCut empowers users to create beautiful videos on the go with a powerful new video editing app

Covid-19 fears grow for indigenous South Americans as Yanomami teen tests positive

Ancient teeth from Peru hint now-extinct monkeys crossed Atlantic from Africa