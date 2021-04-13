April 13, 2021

Breaking news this morning is the pause of the J&J vaccine. It seems six women developed such a rare blood clotting disorder that it warranted a full stop until it can be further studied. As someone who received the J&J vaccine about three weeks ago, I can attest to the fact that I developed pain in one leg. However, because blood clots were the farthest thing from my mind and I had no experience with clots, I dismissed the pain to pulling a muscle while exercising. The pain eventually subsided and it was never severe enough to cripple me. Yet, with this morning’s news, it makes me wonder if something similar, though obviously not as severe as what the six women developed, happened to me. And if it happened to me, how many more experienced pain after getting the J&J shot but were never asked about it in any of the vaccine follow-ups. Now, I wonder how long do clots last in someone’s body?; The world knows just how much the immigration crisis has put pressure on the Biden admin to solve it. It’s clear though that this isn’t a problem the US can address by ourselves. That’s why it’s good news the White House has reached border agreements but at what cost to the well-being of migrants already desperate to leave their countries; Scientists are alarmed over the fate of the “most endangered river” in the country; and Child soldiers in Mexico are demanding help from the only resource that should be there for them but isn’t. Go beyond the headlines…

U.S. Calls for Pause on Johnson & Johnson Vaccine After Clotting Cases

White House announces border agreements with Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala

Biden’s immigration tightrope

Studies Confirm Racial, Ethnic Disparities In COVID-19 Hospitalizations And Visits

Latino students in Boulder share their stories — in shadow boxes

The Snake River in the Pacific Northwest is the nation’s ‘most endangered river’ of 2021

A nutrition report card for Americans: Dark clouds, silver linings

Keto diet found to ease alcohol withdrawal symptoms

The FCC wants you to test your internet speeds with its new app

Child soldiers of Guerrero (Mexico) call out for government aid against the narcos

Since Covid began, 1 in 6 young adults in Latin America lost work