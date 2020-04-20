April 20, 2020

A new week brings news that Congress is closer to passing a follow-up stimulus bill to help small businesses. Yet, Politico reports that the White House is still fumbling over how to cover virus treatment for the uninsured; Another report that delivers a disturbing picture of Latinos and COVID-19; 6 feet may not be far enough to keep from catching the virus; and No need to stay house-bound when there are virtual trips to be taken — like to Egypt; and Why economists are predicting there may be a new wave of Mexican immigration on the horizon. Go beyond the headlines…

White House still scrambling to cover virus treatment for the uninsured

Latinos disproportionately dying, losing jobs because of the coronavirus: ‘Something has to change’

It Was Meant To Be An App To Help Immigrants Lead A Normal Life In The US. Now It’s Helping Them Survive The Coronavirus.

Who’s Hit Hardest By COVID-19? Why Obesity, Stress And Race All Matter

Exhaled ‘aerosols’ spread coronavirus up to 13 feet—and shoes carry the virus, too

Ocean Groups Plan Wave Of Environment Action … After Earth Day’s 50th Anniversary

Take a Free Virtual Tour of Five Egyptian Heritage Sites

InHerSight’s new app personalizes job matches to women’s career goals

Coronavirus hits already-struggling Mexican economy

Coronavirus pushes Latin America’s budding startups into survival mode