April 20, 2021

As ICE and Border Patrol are commanded to stop using specifically derogatory terms, the outcry against a business exploiting detained immigrants is getting louder; Biden admin just answered Puerto Rico’s prayers; Earth Day will be marked by a special celestial event this year; and Mexico’s path towards nationalism symbolized with new vaccine. Go beyond the headlines…

ICE, CBP ordered to stop using ‘alien,’ ‘assimilation’

Immigrant Detention For Profit Faces Growing Resistance After Big Expansion Under Trump

Biden administration releases billions in relief for Puerto Rico, removes ‘onerous’ restrictions

How the pandemic has widened the Latina wealth gap

Democratic bill attempts to undo voter restrictions of past 15 years

Lyrid meteor shower to peak on Earth Day

Mass fossil site may prove tyrannosaurs lived in packs

Wearable air purifier provides an alternative to ordinary face masks

Mexico develops Patria vaccine with US-sourced technology

Brazil’s indigenous tribes protest bill that would allow commercial mining on their land