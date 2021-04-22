April 22, 2021

Today is Earth Day! After four years of denial and dismissing scientific fact that the earth is warming and is impacting quality of life on this planet, President Biden pledges an ambitious emissions goal that has many applauding and doubting at the same time; Fort Hood determined to honor the memory of Vanessa Guillén; So when did apes and humans go our separate ways?; and Planning a trip to Mexico? US just issued a travel warning to be heeded. Go beyond the headlines…

