April 23, 2020

By now, most (critics) of the Trump administration understand Trump’s sudden ban on immigrant arrivals – keeping his 2016 promise to his base. A new Politico report quoting overworked DOJ workers seem to back up that assumption. One worker was quoted as saying he felt he was working on Trump’s reelection campaign since workers are working without proper safety procedures and being held to quotas on processing appeals to deportation orders; As further proof, even with immigration crossings down, Trump is spending millions of dollars to add cameras to the border; Lin-Manuel Miranda launches ‘Hamilton’-inspired educational program for students stuck at home; and There’s an added layer of protection we can all add to our homemade face masks. Go beyond the headlines…

The Trump Administration Is Adding Cameras at the Mexico Border Despite a Drop in Crossings

Union: DOJ deportation appeals workers fear overcrowding

Puerto Rico receives CARES Act financing

DeVos excludes DACA recipients, foreign students from grants

Pandemic could mean 260 million people worldwide ‘marching toward starvation’

Lin-Manuel Miranda launches ‘Hamilton’-inspired educational program for students stuck at home

Adding A Nylon Stocking Layer Could Boost Protection From Cloth Masks, Study Finds

The foods you eat together may raise — or lower — your risk of dementia

Instagram Is Rushing To Roll Out A Memorial Account Feature Because Of COVID-19 Deaths

In Peru, bodies mount and masks are reused with region’s second highest coronavirus cases

Robots Deliver Food to Homes in Medellin during COVID-19 Quarantine