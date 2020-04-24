April 24, 2020

Before highlighting today’s headlines, we (unbelievably) feel we must say: LYSOL, AND OTHER SIMILAR DISINFECTANTS, WILL NOT CURE OR ERADICATE THE CORONAVIRUS FROM ANYONE’S BODY! DO NOT SNIFF, DRINK OR INJECT YOURSELF WITH ANY DISINFECTANT CLEANER OR BLEACH. As most know, Trump left open the possibility that this could be a possible cure. In addition to highlighting Trump’s continuing reckless behavior at these daily rally shows, he’s dangerously masquerading as having medical knowledge at a time when people desperately need correct information to save their lives. Spread the word among those friends and family members who believe everything from this White House. Sen. Majority Leader McConnell is in a lot of hot water over some controversial comments, and now he’s feeling heat from the Hispanic Caucus; Why are Native Americans being left out of the coronavirus data gathering?; and Venezuela’s collapse is accelerating. Go beyond the headlines…

