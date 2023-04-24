April 24, 2023

Youtube is rampant with economic doomsayers these days. From those who claim we are days away from our own 1930s-type Depression to others who are heralding a change on the horizon of a new World Order (meaning the US will no longer be seen as a global leader in finance, innovation, business, etc.), it has many of us apprehensive as to what the future holds. Whatever the future, a present-day poll shows the majority of Americans don’t like our current political choices for 2024 presidential election; Corruption and violence have always been factors driving migrants to the US. Now, in partial protest to the detention deaths that happened in Juarez, but more to escape their violence-prone living conditions back home, over 3,000 migrants are marching towards the US-Mexico border. This may be the Biden’s admin’s biggest test on immigration yet; Agricultural scientist creates a ‘purple’ tomato that looks like a tomato, tastes like a tomato but has the health benefits of a blueberry; One of Bolivia’s iconic lakes disappears thanks to a 20-year drought. Go beyond the headlines…

