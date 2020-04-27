April 27, 2020

We start a new week — of restlessness, anxiety and dread. Dread for what this week holds, what more loco crap will come out of Trump’s mouth and if someone (more) we know will be taken from us by this virus. The images of people staging ‘back-to-work’ protests is understandable but scary. It’s even scarier when researchers discover these protests may have sinister origins; Is Trump administration ignoring Puerto Rico – again?; What big data is showing that is really worrying scientists; and Archeologists find new ancient Mayan site in Mexico. Go beyond the headlines…

San Juan Mayor Says ‘No One’ in Puerto Rico Has Received a COVID-19 Stimulus Check

What The CARES Act Means For Your Student Loans

Census delay could put off new voting districts, primaries

‘Reopen’ protest movement created, boosted by fake grassroots tactics

US Citizens Trying To Get Their Parents Green Cards Feel Hopeless After Trump’s Latest Immigration Ban

“Penny Dreadful: City of Angels” explores violence against Mexican Americans in L.A.

Big data reveals we’re running out of time to save environment and ourselves

New tool helps with anxiety about public speaking — and it’s found in most homes

Archaeologists locate Mayan town near village of Mahahual, Quintana Roo

Ecuadorian site creates virtual memorial so families can say goodbye to loved ones who died during coronavirus pandemic