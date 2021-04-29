  • Your cart is currently empty.
April 29, 2021

Apr 29, 2021

As the GOP continue their assault on Dems and Biden by trying to discredit his policies, Biden continues to dismantle the sad legacy of his predecessor: The DOJ rescinds a Trump-era policy that was used to retaliate against some cities; Biden did something that Trump, nor any other president has accomplished; Could a new blood test show how long our Covid vaccines willl be effective?; and One South American country is the global leader in software exports. Go beyond the headlines…

DOJ rescinds Trump-era ‘sanctuary cities’ policy

Exclusive data: Biden staffing makes history

Internships in Congress overwhelmingly go to white students

Schools Use Software That Blocks LGBTQ+ Content, But Not White Supremacists

New Blood Tests Should Show How Long A COVID-19 Vaccine Will Protect You

72% of all people live in countries with biocapacity deficits and below-average income

This Barack Obama adviser is quietly investing $250 million in startup founders of color

Autism can be detected with new smartphone app created by Duke scientists

Bolivia’s Lake of Plastic

Uruguay’s tech scene nears critical mass

