April 29, 2021

DOJ rescinds Trump-era ‘sanctuary cities’ policy
Exclusive data: Biden staffing makes history
Internships in Congress overwhelmingly go to white students
Schools Use Software That Blocks LGBTQ+ Content, But Not White Supremacists
New Blood Tests Should Show How Long A COVID-19 Vaccine Will Protect You
72% of all people live in countries with biocapacity deficits and below-average income
This Barack Obama adviser is quietly investing $250 million in startup founders of color
Autism can be detected with new smartphone app created by Duke scientists