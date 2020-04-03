April 3, 2020

We made it to Friday! Before now, that small milestone would only have meant the start of the weekend. In these times, it means one more day closer to a possible end to this modern pesadilla. Yet, as the headlines tell, this nightmare seems never-ending for these workers helping sheltering-in-place Americans; So, what does the coronavirus exactly do to your body?; Now, more cities are requiring people to wear face masks when they go outside but one border town has big penalties for anyone not wearing one; and What happened to Ecuador’s iconic waterfall? Go beyond the headlines…and STAY HEALTHY, STAY INSIDE, STAY POSITIVE!

What the coronavirus does to your body that makes it so deadly

Immigrants on the front lines in the coronavirus fight

Trump gambles on immigrant workers during coronavirus

With US border work on track, rural towns fear virus spread

Residents in Texas border city can face $1,000 fine for not wearing ‘some form of covering over their nose and mouth’ after new motion

Defying odds, New Mexico university’s Chicano studies grows

Coronavirus may have caused the earth to stop vibrating so much

SXSW Film Festival Heads to Amazon — and it’s free for ten days

Ecuador’s largest waterfall has disappeared

Experts charge Mexico government’s coronavirus case numbers not credible