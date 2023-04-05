April 5, 2023

Two historic events happened within 24 hours as of this writing — Finland gave up its impartiality and joined NATO; and a former president was indicted on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. Each event is impactful in its own way; Who can live off of one paycheck these days? Side hustles grew in popularity over the last couple of years as a way to earn that extra money to cover higher costs. Now, the IRS wants its share; Conservatives, extremists and otherwise, have adopted a new tactic to discredit climate change — attack women climate scientists; Can ‘liquid trees’ save the planet?; and What happens when you combine machine learning and ancestral wisdom? Some awesome revelations about how to feed the world. Go beyond the headlines…

Read the full Trump indictment and statement of facts

Finland becomes 31st member of NATO

Can’t hide side hustles from the IRS anymore – what you need to know about reporting online payments for gig work

In a first, EPA survey puts a number on lead pipes around US

Sexist Internet Trolls Are Targeting Women Climate Scientists Now

New ‘Liquid Trees’ Divide the Internet

Check out the deepest-swimming fish ever caught on camera

Combining machine learning and ancestral wisdom to uncover plant-based food ingredients

Zacatecas (Mexico) to unveil largest Christ figure in Latin America

El Salvador committing ‘systematic’ abuses in gang purge: Amnesty