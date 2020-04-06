April 6, 2020

A new week brings a revision of information of what keeps us safe in these scary times. Now, the CDC is saying that the 6-feet mandatory social distancing may not be far enough and we all have to start doing this right now when going out; The UN is releasing one of the most horrific alerts in recent memory and most troubling is no country is excluded; and So amidst all this gloom, we’ve been watching a lot of the small screen. Now, there’s one new show to watch — the first CBS comedy series to star a Latino in 70 Years. Go beyond the headlines…

Coronavirus might spread much farther than 6 feet in the air. CDC says wear a mask in public.

Scholarship program: 80 percent of student ‘Dreamers’ have lost income

Global Lockdowns Resulting In ‘Horrifying Surge’ In Domestic Violence, U.N. Warns

Data Suggests Many New York City Neighborhoods Hardest Hit by COVID-19 Are Also Low-Income Areas

Jaime Camil Goes for ‘Broke’ in First CBS Comedy Series to Star a Latino in 70 Years

Crowdsourcing Project Aims to Document the Many U.S. Places Where Women Have Made History

The EPA Is Coming Under Fire For Using The Coronavirus As An Excuse To Relax Rules Against Big Polluters

Google’s Art Transfer allows users to transform photos as if they were painted by famous artists

Guatemala seeks curbs on U.S. deportation of immigrants

Desperate hunt for food by Peru’s poor amid virus quarantine