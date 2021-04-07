April 7, 2021

Usually when summing up the morning’s headlines, I like to start with US policy issues and gradually move to international news. Yet, an article from Mexico caught my breath. While many of us still see Mexico as a vacation getaway, the country’s president has been trying to insert more authoritarian control throughout the country, even as the cartels have been flaunting their impunity, fire-power and intimidating presence by the day. Now, there’s a report that the Mexican government is rewriting the textbooks to promote the current administration. From history, we know that when textbooks are rewritten it’s a sign that whoever’s in charge isn’t planning on leaving when their term is up. It’s a troubling signal and one that bears scrutiny. Couple the issue of child migrants straining detention centers with past criticisms of the Border Patrol and it’s about time the US government addressed it with a new approach; The GOP’s power-hungry legislative moves across the country are turning people off. Want proof? Check out the latest Gallup poll; Are less people religious or just turning away from institutionalized religion?; and There’s a movement to create a new international crime and it may be the most important one to safeguard the safety of the planet. Go beyond the headlines…

