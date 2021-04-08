April 8, 2021

In the effort to bring balanced science advice back to how the US government’s EPA agency decides policy, the new EPA director dismissed all of Trump’s hand-picked advisors. Of course, this created an outcry among GOP legislators. While the new EPA director said all those dismissed could reapply for their old positions, he further said the EPA is part of a White House effort to investigate Trump-era political interference in science across the executive branch; Why are low-income families’ children going hungry waiting for billions in food aid?; Unbelievably, 5600 found files identify more migrant families separated under Trump; Here are the 5 main reasons why there is chronic migration to the US from Central America; and Can an app predict the next pandemic? Go beyond the headlines…

