August 13, 2021

The world is getting hotter. Warfare, both physically and ideologically, is erupting at a faster pace everywhere. So, is it surprising that: China is gaining a foothold too close to the US?; Regardless of warnings of “Do not come,” migrants are still surging towards the US; The old saying that “History is written by the victors” takes on special meaning with how the racial history of United States is being remembered; and Now, one place on earth has the largest wildfire than all the other fires worldwide. Go beyond the headlines…
China exploiting corruption in Latin America
Census shows US growth driven by minorities; white pop falls under 60 percent
July saw highest number of illegal border crossings in 21 years
Migrants find themselves stranded abroad by new US policy
It’s Time To Up Your Mask Game
Deep Divisions in Americans’ Views of Nation’s Racial History – and How To Address It
Siberian wildfires now bigger than all other fires in world combined
Bonobos and Chimps Appear to Have ‘Hello’ and ‘Goodbye’ Greetings
Human remains reveal how old Machu Picchu really is
Sleek, new credit apps target a young generation already drowning in debt
Belize’s secluded Mennonites, a community frozen in time
Tallest-ever replica of the Templo Mayor rises in Mexico City’s zócalo