August 13, 2021

The world is getting hotter. Warfare, both physically and ideologically, is erupting at a faster pace everywhere. So, is it surprising that: China is gaining a foothold too close to the US?; Regardless of warnings of “Do not come,” migrants are still surging towards the US; The old saying that “History is written by the victors” takes on special meaning with how the racial history of United States is being remembered; and Now, one place on earth has the largest wildfire than all the other fires worldwide. Go beyond the headlines…

China exploiting corruption in Latin America

Census shows US growth driven by minorities; white pop falls under 60 percent

July saw highest number of illegal border crossings in 21 years

Migrants find themselves stranded abroad by new US policy

It’s Time To Up Your Mask Game

Deep Divisions in Americans’ Views of Nation’s Racial History – and How To Address It

Siberian wildfires now bigger than all other fires in world combined

Bonobos and Chimps Appear to Have ‘Hello’ and ‘Goodbye’ Greetings

Human remains reveal how old Machu Picchu really is

Sleek, new credit apps target a young generation already drowning in debt

Belize’s secluded Mennonites, a community frozen in time

Tallest-ever replica of the Templo Mayor rises in Mexico City’s zócalo