August 15, 2022

At the beginning of a week seeing some of the strongest ‘political heat’ being directed at the FBI over the removal of classified information Trump stored at his Mar-a-Lago home, attention should be riveted to another kind of ‘heat’ revelation — a new study mapping where an “extreme heat belt” is taking shape in the country. The future is not cool; The Colorado River is literally drying up and this week Western states face a do-or-die decision; Disinformation is running rampant within the Latino community and the Hispanic Caucus just launched a tool to fight against it; Ever googled medical symptoms to glean more info about a certain condition? New site now takes the guesswork out of hunting for online info; and Mexico’s narco problem is getting worse, with whole cities now under their control. Go beyond the headlines…

An “Extreme Heat Belt” will soon emerge in the U.S., study warns

Politicians seek to control classroom discussions about slavery in the US

Deadline looms for drought-stricken states in West to cut water use

Hispanic Caucus launches anti-disinformation YouTube channel ‘Ya Tu Sabes’

Court Blocks First-Time DACA Applicants

Researchers in South America Discover a New Species of Tiny but Tough Dinosaurs

Has blockchain found a use beyond crypto trading?

Roon wants to educate patients with freshly sourced info on their conditions

Nicaragua police ban Catholic procession in Church crackdown

Whole Cities Are Under Siege by Narcos in Mexico