August 16, 2021

As we watch heartbreaking collapse happening in two countries: Afghanistan and Haiti, and pray for the best for those people scared, hurt and uncertain of their future, we see that uncertainty is widespread: US-Mexico border crossings in July hit another record; 400 counties identified a change in their demographics; Alaska’s Pacific ‘Ring of Fire’ undergoing unusual activity; and Free press in Nicaragua just suffered a big blow. Go beyond the headlines…

Biden administration makes record increase to food stamp benefits

US-Mexico July border crossings hit 20 year high

More than 400 U.S. counties are now minority white

Race and residence may boost diabetes-related amputation risk

Computer Models Of Civilization Offer Routes To Ending Global Warming

3 volcanoes located along Alaska’s Pacific ‘Ring of Fire’ are erupting at the same time

The Internet Archive has been fighting for 25 years to keep what’s on the web from disappearing – and you can help

New Dishtory app allows users to record, save & share family members’ recipes in their own voice

The next generation of criminal groups driving violence in Mexico

Nicaragua police arrest editor of newspaper critical of Ortega