August 17, 2021

Booster shots should be good news for anyone who sees the high numbers of Delta infections and want to have peace of mind with an extra shot. (Editor’s note: This post was revised to reflect a correction of a misread headline); It was a given that the GOP would dig in their heels once Biden took office but something more disturbing is happening among the Republican Party; Finally, Zoom has a solution for teachers struggling to keep their online students focused; and Is simply ‘liking’ and ‘sharing’ social media posts really be so innocent? Go beyond the headlines…

U.S. to advise COVID booster shots for most Americans at 8 months

Republican Views On Immigration Are Shifting Even Further To The Right Under Biden

Report shows big spike in mail ballots during 2020 election

Zoom reveals new mode for teaching environments

Why some animals are shrinking

As Colorado River Basin states confront water shortages, it’s time to focus on reducing demand

Likes and shares train you to get angry online

App allows users to trade their things for instant cash

Law-breaking motorists get sensitivity training at Mexico City’s ‘bikeschool’

‘Hidden pandemic’: Peruvian children in crisis as carers die