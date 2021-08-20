August 20, 2021

The consequences of climate change continue to be felt around the world, compounding desperate situations. A new study warns that soon, even the most ardent of climate deniers, won’t be able to keep their cool; Good news: US government will erase student debt, just not for everyone; So, why did the courts force Biden admin to reinstate one of Trump’s most egregious immigration policies?; and Elon Musk unveils his latest high-tech creation that may put him in the history books, but not for the reason he envisions being remembered. Go beyond the headlines…
Study: Extreme heat is becoming an unignorable global health issue
US to erase student debt for those with severe disabilities
At Least Five Of The Children Who Were Taken From Their Parents At The Border Were Sent To ICE Detention When They Turned 18
Court strikes down Biden immigration enforcement priorities
White House sticks with hardline approach to Cuba
Elon Musk’s full presentation of his latest creation he claims will revolutionize work – the Tesla Bot
Ancient Lava Reveals Earth’s Magnetic Field Really Does Have a Cycle of 200M Years
New app sets sexual boundaries before first date
As Mexican drug cartels cut in on avocado sales by extorting growers, armed locals fight back
Drought hits South America river, threatening vast ecosystem