August 25, 2023

The mug shot seen round the world – to hijack an iconic phrase – aptly describes Trump’s, now notorious, headshot. His sinister scowl and threatening posture highlight the depth of his scorn for law, or anything that would subject him to the same rules as everyone else. His expression in the mugshot will forever define him and remind people that his presidency was the worst decision by US voters since the founding of our country; Climate change impacts everyone but it’s the poorest countries bearing the brunt of our sins. Case in point: A year ago, Pakistan had devastating floods. Today, the country still suffers with 4 million children deprived of clean water; The more the GOP threaten Mexico with military action, the more Mexico (understandably) becomes alarmed and defensive; Scientists say we might want to throw away those paper straws too; and If you’re a golfer, you know how hard it is to identify your own golf balls. Now, there’s an app to help with that. Go beyond the headlines…

