August 26, 2020

Sadly, the body of missing Latino Fort Hood soldier, Elder Fernandes, was found last night by railroad tracks. Initial reports reveal he had been dead for a few days. The circumstances around his death deserve continued public outcry and national attention until what is happening to young soldiers of color at Fort Hood is thoroughly investigated and rectified; New report finds the US suffers from something worse than COVID-19; As the RNC marches on, the list of former Trump administration officials countering Trump’s re-election bid grows; and Who is that masked figure delivering food to the Chile’s homeless? Go beyond the headlines…

Missing Fort Hood soldier Elder Fernandes’ body found in Texas, police say

US racial inequality just as deadly as Covid-19 if not more, report suggests

Former administration officials launch anti-Trump group

Puerto Ricans push back on Kimberly Guilfoyle’s ‘first-generation American’ remarks

A Refugee From Vietnam Has Been Named The New Leader Of ICE

Michigan’s Latino farmworkers challenge discrimination ruling from virus case

Navajo ‘Water Warrior’ Drives Miles During COVID-19 To Deliver To Those In Need

New font, ‘Polite Type,’ combats cyberbullying

Mexico: Project links donors with students who need computers

Batman feeds the homeless of Santiago, Chile