August 27, 2020

As the predominantly white Republican National Convention (RNC) touts “law and order” and tries to instill fear of ‘the other’ to Trump’s base, a new poll shows just how much White Americans are involved in the race issue; Because of the distortion of truth at the RNC, networks are having to fact-check each speaker. New revelation shows that fact-checking now must extend to videos shown as well; Economists make a disturbing prediction that highlights the new reality; and Having trouble sleeping? There’s ANOTHER new app for that. Could this one really work? Go beyond the headlines…

As Nation Reckons With Race, Poll Finds White Americans Least Engaged

Romney 2012 staffers unite behind effort to elect Joe Biden

New Deal programs still segregate cities and towns

RNC Video Showing Rioters In “Biden’s America” Is Actually Spain

Forced sterilization policies in the US targeted minorities and those with disabilities – and lasted into the 21st century

More temporary layoffs could become permanent during COVID-19 recession

Nearly 35 million households will lose their utility shutoff protections over the next month

Searching for more zzzs? There is a sleep app for that

Spending on education in Latin America will fall 9% in 2020

Guatemala says 8 minors of 60 deported from US were COVID-positive