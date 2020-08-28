August 28, 2020

Now that the propaganda festival, aka Republican National Convention, is history, it’s time to get serious about our individual responsibility to preserve our nation’s democracy. We do that by seeing today’s reality objectively, discerning fact from fiction and trusting our basic sense of right and wrong to see which candidate best personifies the moral, compassionate, empathetic and tolerant leader that has historically set the US apart from the rest of the world. Go beyond the headlines…

