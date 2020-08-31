August 31, 2020

These days, the media is focusing on two P words: pandemic and polls. Most of us try to keep up with the latest news on the pandemic but only catch up on polls when heard on the news. While most of the polls show Biden leading Trump, there are some raising the alarm that these polls aren’t surveying a wider swath of diverse voters among swing states and white voters. Some caution that the poll story may be a repeat of 2016; If Trump wins reelection, would he lock up political opponents?: Since his unexpected death last week of colon cancer, people around the world have been honoring the legacy of Chadwick Boseman. Yet, his hometown may have found the best way to honor someone universally recognized as “The King.” Go beyond the headlines…

Why the polls could lead us astray again

What Has Become of the Republican Party’s Latino Outreach?

Lock them up: The danger of political prosecutions in a second Trump term

Denver’s Latino community commemorates 50th anniversary of Chicano Moratorium against Vietnam War

Thousands sign petition to replace Confederate statue with Chadwick Boseman memorial in his hometown

USA Today 100 Women of the Century: Arts & Literature & Media

Fossil trees on Peru’s Central Andean Plateau tell a tale of dramatic environmental change

New App Listens To What You Say and Will Let You Know If You’re Being A Jerk

Colombia’s artists raise red alert over extreme violence

Story of World’s Oldest Couple Was Forged in Ecuador