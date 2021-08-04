August 4, 2021

One of the most refreshing, and noticeable, changes in Washington has been the ‘adult’ tone. No more angry outbursts, child-like tantrums and do I have to even mention the lies and lack of transparency? So, it’s not surprising that what we thought were traits of one man are what now defines a whole party; Catching Covid-19 is a big deal for brain health; Latinos prove easy targets for consumer fraud; The Biden admin doesn’t want to lose Latino voters in next election and they’re doing something that surprises many Latino groups. Go beyond the headlines…

Federal judge temporarily blocks Gov. Greg Abbott’s order to pull over vehicles with migrants, which drew racial profiling concerns

Biden’s plan to avoid a 2020-like nightmare with Latino voters

The anti-American right: Rooting against Olympians, scoffing at Capitol police, broaching civil war — meet today’s conservative movement.

COVID-19 Could Increase Dementia, Other Brain Disorders for Decades to Come

Immigrant Families Separated At The Border Are Finally Being Reunited, But Many Are Struggling Financially

Consumer Fraud in America: The Latino Experience

Sports Science Is Changing How Female Olympians Train. It Could Help You, Too

Yes, your deodorant, sun block and bug spray are polluting the air

Climate change is already disrupting US forests and coasts – here’s what we’re seeing at 5 long-term research sites

Melting ice imperils 98% of Emperor penguin colonies by 2100

Humanity app ‘slows aging’

Mexican film brings to life the suffering of a mother searching for her missing child

Bolivia’s lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely