December 1, 2020

The first day of the last month of Trump’s presidency has finally arrived and it’s bound to be filled with as much chaos, unprecedented acts of defiance and controversy as has marked the entirety of his tenure. After a presidency that spun its own facts, scientific theories and even created its own conspiracies, it will be a welcome change to have trust in our federal agencies – that this administration tried very hard to undermine. Check out today’s news and remember…Go beyond the headlines.

Coronavirus Was In U.S. Weeks Earlier Than Previously Known, Study Says

An anti-affirmative action group is trying to erase race from college admissions

FBI stats show border cities are among the safest

Conservative justices seem prepared to let Trump proceed with immigrant census plan for now

These are the charities where your money will do the most good

The Trump administration is cutting back protection for migratory birds

First blood test to help diagnose Alzheimer’s disease goes on sale

Face recognition isn’t just for humans; it’s learning to identify bears and cows, too

After historic meeting, Cuba slams protesters, dashes hopes for dialogue

Violence against Children, a Critical Issue in Colombia