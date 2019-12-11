December 11, 2019

We’ve grown accustomed to hearing Trump make off-the-cuff immigration policy but one of his latest has the Pentagon looking twice; Judaism – a nationality?; New “sobering” report on Arctic ice surfaces…Go beyond the headlines…
Pentagon inspector general ‘evaluating’ Trump’s border deployments
Federal judge issues injunction against diverting military funds for border wall
Hispanic Democrats demand flu vaccines for detained migrants
Trump to sign order to interpret Judaism as a nationality
Partisan news outlets seek to fill void in US ‘news deserts’
Online education comes to prisons
Baby book app guides parents to prevent SIDS
What a ‘sobering’ report on Arctic ice loss means for global sea levels
Nude portrait of Emiliano Zapata in high heels sparks fury in Mexico