December 12, 2019

House passes bill that would give legal status to thousands of undocumented farmworkers

Can the Republican Party Save One of Its Last Latina Congresswomen?

‘Caudillo’ or crusader against socialism? Florida’s Latinos debate Trump

How one Idaho school district is ‘redesigning the system’ to help Latino students succeed

Mujeres En El Diamante: U.S. Coach Brings Baseball Clinic To Girls In Mexico

Poor diet may take a toll on central vision later

Across the US, these 30 places have the worst air pollution

Thousands of Government UFO Reports Now Available at Canadian University

Mexican Mennonites combat fears of violence with a new Christmas tradition

1,000 migrants a day made this tiny Guatemala town a smuggler’s paradise. The business has dried up.