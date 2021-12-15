December 15, 2021

By now, the vast majority of Americans know someone who has either died from or contracted COVID-19. The nonsensical belief perpetuated by GOP leadership that COVID is not real flies in the face of a very somber milestone the nation just reached; Dems find the quickest way to turn off some Latino voters is the mere utterance of one word; Newsweek releases their inaugural list of “America’s 50 Greatest Disruptors;” New app focuses on strengthening personal human connections; and Guatemalan families are being devastated and losing their futures. Go beyond the headlines…

800,000 Americans Have Now Died From COVID. It Didn’t Have To Be This Way.

Report: Socialism attacks hurt Dems with Latino voters

Far too little vote fraud to tip election to Trump, AP finds

‘Money is running out’: Financial stress drives retirees back to work

America’s 50 Greatest Disruptors: Visionaries and Innovators Who Are Changing the World

2021 Arctic Report Card reveals a (human) story of cascading disruptions, extreme events and global connections

National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism Launches Video Series

Heallo focuses on strengthening personal human connections

Mexican families of missing persons set up mock graves outside presidential palace but fail to get a response

Record numbers of young Guatemalans migrate north, leaving families in limbo