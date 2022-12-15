December 15, 2022

A disturbing report just released highlights the very real danger to pregnant women, and those in the delivery room, since the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade. The worst part – it didn’t have to be this way; Latino leaders are urging Dems to do SOMETHING about DACA in these last few weeks of a Dem majority, but is there political will?; Even those of us who support undocumented migrants have to admit that the humanitarian crisis happening along the US-MX border, especially in El Paso, TX, is not solved by allowing thousands into the country. It’s time to seriously address the growing crisis, since analysts feel this is only the beginning of mass migration spurred by climate crisis and the growth of authoritarian leaders; Mexico still holds the shameful distinction of being the deadliest country for journalists outside war zones; and Scientists discovered an unexpected danger in ancient Mayan cities. Go beyond the headlines…

