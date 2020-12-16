December 16, 2020

And Trump admin continues their assault on asylum-seekers; STEM careers may be the ticket to future economic success but already many people of color don’t find it a welcoming industry; Dr. Fauci says this percent of US population needs to be vaccinated to reach herd immunity; and Scientists sees an alarming climatic trend in US West accelerating. Go beyond the headlines…

The Trump Administration Has Finalized An Agreement To Send Asylum-Seekers To El Salvador To Seek Protection

Racial stereotypes drive students of color away from STEM, but many still persist

Fort Hood soldiers harbor doubts about Army’s accountability efforts

US citizenship eludes thousands of adoptees

Fauci: 85 percent of the US needs to get the Covid-19 vaccine for “true herd immunity”

U.N. Report: In The Age Of Humans, ‘The Dominant Risk To Our Survival Is Ourselves’

The Drying U.S. West

Say ‘Ahh’: New App Uses Voices As Biomarker To Screen For Illness

Central America hopes to resume climate agenda with Biden, Costa Rica’s Foreign Minister says

The blurring line between Colombia’s mafia and government