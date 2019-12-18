December 18, 2019

Today, be a witness to history and watch the House as they vote on impeachment against Trump. The Senate may not support their colleagues but the people can show we do! There’s good news for Latinos in 2020 – we will be the largest minority in the electorate. At at time, when Trump and his administration have used Latinos as their punching bag — look at what Trump did to Puerto Ricans as part of the recently passed budget bill – we wield significant voting power. Will we rise to defend the future of this country and the future of all immigrants?; In 1921, a horrendous injustice was committed against Blacks in Tulsa, OK. Now, archeologists have found the horrifying evidence; This lake in South America has been crowned the ‘lightening capital of the world.’ Go beyond the headlines…

