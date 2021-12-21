December 21, 2021

In the last 48 hours, security analysts and ex-generals issued a dire warning: A Civil War is coming. Pockets of makeshift militias, think January 6, have been arming themselves. Some enlisted soldiers are not hiding their eagerness to join an anti-government uprising, and the Pentagon is worried; But a new poll reveals Latinos are worried about something else; Colleges recognize an unique demand among their Latino students and are rushing to meet it; and CVS rolls out a new app that raises the bar on being inclusive. Go beyond the headlines…

Axios-Ipsos poll: Crime a top worry for Latinos

19 states enacted voting restrictions in 2021. What’s next?

Democrats riled by Spanish-language radio attacks on Kamala Harris

Pentagon issues rules aimed at stopping rise of extremism in the ranks

Demand among Black, Latino students fuels college entrepreneurship programs

The many contradictions of ‘Latin Music’

Plant scientists find recipe for anti-cancer compound in herbs

First-Ever December Serial Derecho Spawned 45 Tornadoes Across Great Plains, Midwest: NWS

As Wetland Habitats Disappear, Dragonflies and Damselflies Are Threatened With Extinction

CVS pharmacy rolls out chain-wide audio app feature for the visually impaired

Mexican indigenous community of distance runners survives twin catastrophes

Costa Rica Reaches 99.98% of Renewable Electricity Generation in 2021