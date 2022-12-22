December 22, 2022

The end of 2022 is fast approaching and events of historic proportions is how historians will remember the final chapter of 2022: The Jan 6 panel investigation into the insurrection; The long-awaited release of Trump’s tax returns; A former president being referred for criminal charges; The admission by the Pentagon that UFOs exist; Rising inflation and pending recession; Rising anti-semitic and LGBTQ hate crimes; Abnormally strong weather patterns; The final easing of Covid in the US coupled with the rise of flu and RSV; and The appearance of Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy before the US Congress. Reviewing these events and others can’t help but stir a little apprehension of what’s to come in 2023. For now, we can only hope it don’t get worse. Go beyond the headlines…

Jan. 6 panel prepares to unveil final report on insurrection

Zelenskyy’s address to Congress puts him in a category with Churchill, Netanyahu and Mandela

Spending package won’t include ‘Dreamer’ protections

LGBTQ Americans are 9 times more likely to be victimized by a hate crime

California’s lost history of lynching Latinos in Los Angeles more than 100 years ago

American life expectancy is now at its lowest in nearly two decades

New Shock-Absorbing Gel Can Withstand Supersonic Impacts

Looking to travel solo in the new year? Download these apps!

Mexico media say president’s attacks on journalists are ‘invitation to violence’

Fleeing Venezuelans ignore dangers of Darién jungle