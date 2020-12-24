December 24, 2020

It’s Christmas Eve and as Trump leaves the country in limbo while he’s off golfing at his new home in Florida, Americans are increasingly making their feelings known about how they feel towards him. It’s not pretty; So, think the USA leads the world in human freedoms?; Finally, the Grammy’s recognize Selena; and One Mexican town becomes the first city in Latin America to offer internet access to their transit riders. Go beyond the headlines…

Exclusive: As Trump leaves office, 50% of Americans see him as a ‘failed’ president

United States Ranks 17th in Sixth Annual Human Freedom Index

Selena honored with Grammy’s Lifetime Achievement Award

Latino Public Radio Features “Hispanic Christmas” Dec 24-26

Pew: 20 Striking Findings from 2020

Number of students enrolled in job-focused degree programs dropping by double digits

‘It Needed to Be Modernized.’ The Artists Recreating Lotería, the Iconic Mexican Game of Bingo

What are the Covid-19 vaccines side effects?

A plan to deliver at-home COVID tests

Twenty surprising scientific facts we learned in 2020

Ancient DNA retells story of Caribbean’s first people, with a few plot twists

Mexican city first in Latin America to offer free 4.5G Wi-Fi in public transit network

Bolivia’s ‘Micro Gallery’ on Wheels Brings Art to the People