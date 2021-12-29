December 29, 2021

2021 was an eventful year. As is customary, media outlets share their documentation of notable events, both good and bad, of the (soon-to-be) past year: The 50 best podcasts; The standouts in tech; Pew Research Center’s most striking research findings; The Latinos we lost in 2021; The rise in homelessness and the reasons behind it; and A new app that makes it easier for people with medical debt to declare bankruptcy. Go beyond the headlines…

What’s behind rising homelessness in America?

The climate crisis is here, the US is woefully unprepared, and people are already paying with their lives.

From the Capitol riot to abortion rights, here are the top political stories of 2021

Latinos we lost in 2021

The 50 best podcasts of 2021

2021 in tech: Space tourism lifts off, NFTs go mainstream and Big Tech faces reckoning

Pew Research Center’s most striking research findings from 2021

A new app makes it easier for people with medical debt to declare bankruptcy

Salvadoran government made deal with violent street gangs to expand its power, former prosecutor tells Reuters

Chilean scientists study climate change at ‘end of the world’