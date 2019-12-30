December 30, 2019

The importance of news can’t be stated enough. There’s a reason why Trump and his supporters want to label credible news outlets as “fake news.” It gives them cover to do what they know is illegal, corrupt and abusing the powers afforded to a president. For example, if it were not for news outlets, we wouldn’t know that the poor migrant families “stuck in Mexico” waiting and believing their requests for asylum in the US are under legitimate consideration are now facing a new crisis; Or that even after Trump’s Cabinet told him not to label Mexican cartels as terrorists, he’s not given up; Or if it weren’t for the news, would you know that starting Jan. 1, 2020, if you’re late paying on a credit card it will COST you…Go beyond the headlines.

Latino evangelical voters face a tug of war in the Trump era

Exclusive: After Cabinet opposed Mexican cartel policy, Trump forged ahead

Ivanka Trump asked about the hundreds of children separated from parents, says immigration is not part of her ‘portfolio’

California newspaper ends print publication after 161 years

The costly mistake of paying late: Credit card late fees may rise to $40 in 2020

Twelve Fascinating Finds Revealed in 2019

Statistic of the decade: The massive deforestation of the Amazon

New invasive species app for public promotes early detection of aquatic invaders

Mexico: Chickenpox outbreak affects dozens at Ciudad Juárez shelter

Costa Rica creates National Lifeguard Corps to protect nation’s beaches