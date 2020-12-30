December 30, 2020

Could 2020 end any more weird than it started? With Trump as president, in a word – yes! And Gallup has the poll to prove it!; Today’s mix of headlines draws not only from the realms of racial and social justice issues but news articles that help us reflect on the kind of year it has been. While common assumption is that the future will always be better, we know that doesn’t happen unless we work at it. In this case, until COVID-19 is eradicated we must all stick to a new set of resolutions: wear masks, social distance and not endanger ourselves or others with unnecessary outings. Also, we must adapt to a changing employment market where the bar on basic skills is rising and everyone has the capacity to adapt to them, if we’re open to doing it. So, as we say GOOD RIDDANCE to 2020, it’s time to take 2021 resolutions seriously because, this year, our lives could depend on it. Go beyond the headlines…

Trump wins title of Americans’ most admired man in annual survey

COVID’s impact on Latino and Black housing has gotten worse

The Deep Origins of Latino Support for Trump

California voters failed to repeal ban on affirmative action. What signal does that send the rest of the nation?

Even If It’s ‘Bonkers,’ Poll Finds Many Believe QAnon And Other Conspiracy Theories

We Got Drunk On Margaritas For Science

Booksellers look back at the best titles of 2020

A Scary Amount of Nutrition Science Has Deep Ties to The Food Industry, Study Reveals

Researchers find new species of flower — the only one of its kind in existence

The 101 songs you turned to in 2020

Ninety fascinating finds revealed in 2020

How And Why Privileged Defendants Fare Better In Criminal Court Than Non-Privileged Ones.

Restoring Wetlands Near Farms Would Dramatically Reduce Water Pollution

Here’s what we learned about aliens in 2020

Psychics share their 2021 predictions

Argentina’s Senate Votes to Legalize Abortion

Spain to keep registry of people who refuse coronavirus vaccine