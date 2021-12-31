December 31, 2021

This last day of 2021 brings a mix of headlines that reflect curiosity, pessimism, fear and (thank goodness) hope. Maybe that’s why this year’s predictions for the new year seem underwhelming. I mean, what we’re living now is rivaling even the ‘doomsiest’ Nostradamus predictions: Retired general warns the US military could lead a coup after the 2024 election; or polls show Americans’ fears are rising. Yet, despite the bad news, we are evolving as a society. It’s evident in the guilty verdicts of rogue police who use excessive force or how some states now want to acknowledge the hidden racial history that underlies the truth of how unequal the nation really is. Evolution is painful, complicated and messy but it’s necessary for advancement. The question is: Will we evolve as one? Have a safe and healthy start to 2022 and I’ll see you next year!

