December 31, 2021

This last day of 2021 brings a mix of headlines that reflect curiosity, pessimism, fear and (thank goodness) hope. Maybe that’s why this year’s predictions for the new year seem underwhelming. I mean, what we’re living now is rivaling even the ‘doomsiest’ Nostradamus predictions: Retired general warns the US military could lead a coup after the 2024 election; or polls show Americans’ fears are rising. Yet, despite the bad news, we are evolving as a society. It’s evident in the guilty verdicts of rogue police who use excessive force or how some states now want to acknowledge the hidden racial history that underlies the truth of how unequal the nation really is. Evolution is painful, complicated and messy but it’s necessary for advancement. The question is: Will we evolve as one? Have a safe and healthy start to 2022 and I’ll see you next year!
Retired general warns the U.S. military could lead a coup after the 2024 election
Biden says Chile ‘powerful example’ for world in first call with president-elect
Exclusive poll: America’s fears rise for 2022
Can US investment really ease Central America’s migrant crisis?
Racial reckoning turns focus to roadside historical markers
Lowering Your Expectations for a More Mindful New Year
Psychologists share top tips on how to hit your career goals in 2022
Quadrantid Meteor Shower 2022: How, What Time To See Celestial Showcase Peak
Quadrantid Meteor Shower 2022: How, What Time To See Celestial Showcase Peak
New alarm app developed to help keep people safe
Democracy had a tough year in Latin America. But it’s not all doom and gloom
Uruguay consolidates climate change policy, minister says