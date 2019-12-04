December 4, 2019

Today is the first day of the impeachment hearings for Trump. While many of us may not be able to watch it, we should all reinforce the importance and seriousness of the hearings by supporting the need for it and encouraging others to believe in its validity and not succumb to the President and his allies’ contentions that it’s otherwise.
In other news, a new AP report shows new developments happening in the criminal justice system; Latin American governments wary of the latest US offer of help; DHS wants all citizens to do this before they board their next flight; and Is it any wonder that Mexico rejected the latest US trade proposal? Go beyond the headlines…
Watch Live: The Trump Impeachment Hearings – House Judiciary Committee – Day 1
Trump abused power of presidency, Dems conclude in impeachment report
Report: Racial divide shrinks in US criminal justice system
US will help ‘prevent Latin America protests from becoming riots’
Lawmakers press for ICE reforms after fake school report
Department of Homeland Security May Require U.S. Citizens to Be Photographed at Airports
State-by-State: Income families need to avoid poverty
2010s hottest decade in history, UN says as emissions rise again
New Navigation App Pulls Out All The Stops
Mexico rejects US proposal for labor inspections measure in trade deal
Costa Rica reforms laws to ‘pay off a historic debt’ to protect rights of those with HIV/AIDS