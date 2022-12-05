December 5, 2022

As the showdown in the Georgia election nears, the stark difference between the two candidates increases each day with new revelations of domestic violence and lying by the GOP nominee. That conservatism has devolved from fiscal responsibility and responsibility to our global allies, respect for people’s own family values, and a patriotism defined by fighting common enemies that threaten our way of life and government to one of self-preservation at all costs in the quest for political power, influence and greed is marking a turning point in American history. If the Supreme Court makes the wrong decision on an upcoming case weighing the value of US democracy then, more than ever, we’re going to need a new kind of political leadership in Congress – on both sides of the aisle; The sleeping giant, aka Latino voters, woke up a little and just sent a new crop of Latino politicos to Washington and the number may prove to disrupt business as usual; The one good thing about the pandemic shutdown was remote working. For those who really liked it, they really don’t want to return to the office. But now, remote workers may find their days numbered; and New app aims to help people with long covid. Go beyond the headlines…

Ukraine aid and stealth bombers: Pentagon lays out consequences if Congress can’t pass a budget deal

Supreme Court weighs ‘most important case’ on democracy

The next Congress will be the most representative of Latino identity ever

Jobs are up! Wages are up! So why am I as an economist so gloomy?

Demand for remote jobs outpaces supply

A threat from a common enemy may no longer unite polarized Americans, study suggests

Humans Keep Growing an Extra Artery in Their Arms, And This Is Why

A new app aims to help the millions of people living with long covid

Mexico: Impunity for homicides and femicides remains sky-high, new report finds

El Salvador deploys 10,000 troops to gang-run capital suburb