December 6, 2019

The Ukraine isn’t the only country that aid has been withheld. New report uncovers just how gross is HUD’s abuse of aid withheld from Puerto Rico; Chicago high schoolers took local museum to task over Latino exhibit; and Thankfully, not everything is dying because of climate change. Can you guess the number of new species discovered in 2019? Go beyond the headlines…

Border congressmen urge Pelosi to link security in Mexico with USMCA

Twice the Amount of Aid is Now Being Held From Puerto Rico by HUD

ICE emerges as stumbling block in government funding talks

Chicago History Museum, high schoolers agree on expanding Latino exhibit

Limited eating times could be a new way to fight obesity and diabetes

Meet ‘Cosmic Crisp,’ a New Hybrid Apple That Stays Fresh for a Year

Academy scientists describe 71 new species in 2019

This new app will automatically donate to charity every time Trump tweets or Beyoncé posts on Instagram

Uruguay’s Antarctic Expedition Sets Off Staffed with International Scientists

Chilean anti-rape anthem becomes international feminist phenomenon