December 6, 2021

Media outlets are scratching their heads over the Biden administration’s immigration policy. Now, it’s known they are reinstating Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” policy while expanding the pool of immigrants targeted. Is there a method to this madness?; The atrocities of what the early settlers did to Native populations when claiming the US is slowly sinking into the American psyche (i.e. Friendsgiving). Yet, Maine’s native population wants all Americans to know and they created a film to show it; The US holds the #1 spot for this egregious action against the planet; and Scientists are reexamining ancient fossil footprints and resurrecting an old fight: Are they bear or ancient human? Go beyond the headlines…

Biden Was Forced To Bring Back Trump’s “Remain In Mexico” Policy, But Now He’s Expanding The Pool Of Immigrants Who Can Get Caught Up In It

Counties That Voted Trump Have Much Higher Covid Death Rates, Analysis Finds

Democrats fall flat with ‘Latinx’ language

Maine’s Penobscot Nation produces educational film on the killings of their ancestors by European settlers

Artists win awards for highlighting life on the border and reclaiming African art

Plastic trash in the ocean is a global problem, and the US is the top source – a new report urges action

Fossil footprints puzzle scientists: Bear or ancient human?

Best apps for hearing loss

Archeologists discover post-conquest Mexica altar near Mexico City’s Plaza Garibaldi

Digital news entrepreneurs in Latin America work with tiny budgets, face cyber threats