December 7, 2020

It’s ironic that while Trump appears to be a master at concealing his corruptive practices, he’s as transparent as clear plastic in his motives for doing what he does. The latest: Trump is having ICE take Buzzfeed News to court to uncover whistleblowers; Why the federal decision to reinstate DACA goes beyond immigration; There are 3 ages where drinking alcohol does the most damage to brain health; and Scientists uncovered the source of the ‘Havana Syndrome.’ Go beyond the headlines…

ICE Is Trying To Force BuzzFeed News To Divulge Its Sources

Biden’s 100-day mask plan ‘a good idea,’ Trump’s vaccine chief says

Trump’s final immigration moves

A federal court just reinstated DACA, and the implications go far beyond immigration

How a program to support Latino caregivers may have discovered a new wave of patients

3 ages when drinking is worst for brain health

The Climate Changed Rapidly Alongside Sea Ice Decline in the North

He Designed A Smartwatch App To Help Stop His Dad’s Nightmares

This DIY contact tracing app helps people exposed to COVID-19 remember who they met

Mexican president wants to restrict US DEA agents in Mexico and remove their diplomatic immunity

Havana syndrome: ‘directed’ radio frequency likely cause of illness – report