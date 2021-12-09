December 9, 2021

If ever there was an example underscoring how Latinos/Hispanics are not a monolithic group, a new WSJ poll does just that; California readies itself as a sanctuary for women in search of the right to choose; Has PBS ignored Latino listeners?; Researchers found Instagram is an online haven for too many Nazi and white supremacists; and New study finds Mexico has another dismal distinction on the global scale. Go beyond the headlines…
Hispanic voters evenly split between Democrats, GOP: WSJ poll
California plans to be abortion sanctuary if Roe overturned
Border land returned to Texas family after it was seized for wall
How a public broadcasting system ‘asleep at the transmitter’ has overlooked Latino listeners
What Google’s trending searches say about America in 2021
Instagram (still) has a big problem with Nazis and white supremacists
Plants buy us time to slow climate change—but not enough to stop it
A new cooking app has roots in Upper West Side Jewish cuisine
Mexico is one of the most unequal countries in the world, study reveals