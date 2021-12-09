December 9, 2021

If ever there was an example underscoring how Latinos/Hispanics are not a monolithic group, a new WSJ poll does just that; California readies itself as a sanctuary for women in search of the right to choose; Has PBS ignored Latino listeners?; Researchers found Instagram is an online haven for too many Nazi and white supremacists; and New study finds Mexico has another dismal distinction on the global scale. Go beyond the headlines…

Hispanic voters evenly split between Democrats, GOP: WSJ poll

California plans to be abortion sanctuary if Roe overturned

Border land returned to Texas family after it was seized for wall

How a public broadcasting system ‘asleep at the transmitter’ has overlooked Latino listeners

What Google’s trending searches say about America in 2021

Instagram (still) has a big problem with Nazis and white supremacists

Plants buy us time to slow climate change—but not enough to stop it

A new cooking app has roots in Upper West Side Jewish cuisine

Mexico is one of the most unequal countries in the world, study reveals

How Cuba weaponized food to stop protests